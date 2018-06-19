Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel took aim Tuesday at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord, calling the move "very regrettable" at a time when the overwhelming majority of countries worldwide are trying to limit global warming.

"We know climate change isn't a matter of faith," she told an international climate meeting in Berlin. "It's a fact."

Trump announced last year that the U.S. will pull out of the accord negotiated by his predecessor unless he can "get a better deal."

Merkel said Germany remains committed to the Paris climate accord fighting global warming but acknowledged that the country still needs to do more to curb emissions, particularly in the transport sector, if it wants to meet its own goals.

The long-time German leader urged the 178 countries that have ratified the 2015 Paris accord to agree by the end of the year on a rulebook for its implementation.