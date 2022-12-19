The greatness of Lionel Messi has never been in doubt. But in Sunday’s breathtaking World Cup final, he burnished his case as the finest to ever play the world’s most popular sport — and secured his place as an eternal icon in Argentina and beyond.

Messi, at 35, led his country to glory against France, winning soccer’s ultimate prize in a pulsating match that finished 3-3 after extra time and had to be settled by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

The result prompted legions of fans, including former President Barack Obama, to reach the same conclusion: The spellbinding Argentine may now be soccer’s undisputed “GOAT” — the greatest of all time. On Monday Messi and teammates are expected to be greeted by vast crowds as they finally bring home the trophy that had eluded him, and for decades his country.

In a nation where soccer is close to a religion, the relief and joy at Sunday’s victory was palpable, coming at a time of great unease and economic turmoil. Scenes of jubilation from Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital, soon followed.