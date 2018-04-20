Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MOSCOW — As the wave of #MeToo allegations of sexual harassment and assault swept the West, Dana Bilder wondered what the big deal was. After all, such issues should be addressed when they happen — not decades later, the 19-year-old journalism student from Moscow says.

“I think if there’s a real problem, and, as a woman, you’re insulted by harassment, then you shouldn’t be quiet about it," Bilder said as she sat at Usachevsky market, a trendy spot with food stalls in the Russian capital. "You have to speak up right away."

Her attitude is common in Russia, where there is no law against sexual harassment specifically. And while Russian women are more likely to complete higher education than men — and occupy more senior management roles than their counterparts in the West, according to a recent report — deeply entrenched traditional attitudes about gender and sex remain the norm.

But change could be on the horizon.

Even before #MeToo, Russian women took part in amovement sharing stories of sexual harassment, rape and violence. In July 2016, social activist Anastasia Melnychenko shared a post on Facebook detailing abuse she experienced starting from age 6.

“We don’t have to make excuses. We are not to blame. The rapist is ALWAYS to blame,” she wrote.

Melnychenko’s post, hashtagged #IAmNotAfraidToSayIt, was shared hundreds of times in her native Ukraine as well as in Russia, and racked up hundreds of comments.