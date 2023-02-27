Mexicans turn out in droves to protest electoral overhaul as they see democracy at risk

Huge crowds gathered in Mexico on Sunday to condemn government moves to shrink the electoral authority as a threat to democracy, in what appeared to be the largest protest so far against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration.

Organizers said over 500,000 people turned out in Mexico City, with video footage on social media showing the central Zocalo square filled with protesters, who also spilled out into adjoining streets. One police officer nearby said he had heard the half a million figure, while others gave lower estimates.

Mexico City's government, which is controlled by Lopez Obrador’s party, said 90,000 people took part.

Mexico’s Congress on Wednesday approved a major overhaul of the National Electoral Institute (INE), an independent body which Lopez Obrador has attacked as corrupt and inefficient.

The 69-year-old president denies his changes will weaken Mexican democracy. Critics have vowed to take the legislation, which slashes the INE’s budget and staff as well as paring back its responsibilities, to the Supreme Court.

Veronica Echevarria, a 58-year-old psychologist from Mexico City at the protest, said she feared Lopez Obrador’s INE shake-up was a bid by the president to stay in power. He denies this.

“We’re fighting to defend our democracy,” Echevarria said, wearing a cap emblazoned with the words “Hands off the INE.”

She and thousands of others converged on the Zocalo on Sunday morning, many of them holding Mexican flags and dressed in pink, the INE’s color. Shouts of “Viva Mexico!” and “Lopez out!” rang out periodically as the mass of people advanced.