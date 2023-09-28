IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Sep. 28, 2023, 12:00 PM UTC
Culture & Trends

Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 82

The star of stage and screen “died peacefully in hospital,” following a bout of pneumonia, his family said in a statement.
Albus Dumbledore
Michael Gambon as Professor Albus Dumbledore.Warner Bros.
By Henry Austin

Actor Michael Gambon, known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in multiple “Harry Potter” movies has died, his family said in a statement Thursday.

He was 82.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” said the statement issued on behalf of his wife Anne Gambon and son Fergus by publicist Clair Dobbs.

It added that he “died peacefully in hospital,” following a bout of pneumonia with the pair at his bedside.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love,” the statement added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

