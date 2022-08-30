Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader who helped end the Cold War, has died

Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union and a reformer who helped end the Cold War and lead his country from communism to capitalism, died Tuesday at 91, according to the Gorbachev Foundation.

“Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital reported, according to Interfax.

Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan sign the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces agreement in the East Room of the White House on Dec. 8, 1987. Dirck Halstead / Getty Images file

Born in the village of Privolnoye, Gorbachev grew up a committed communist during World War II. He wound up winning a Nobel Peace prize in 1990 for helping end the Cold War.

Unlike his predecessors, when pro-democracy rallies began in Poland and swept across the Soviet bloc in 1989, Gorbachev did not send in Soviet tanks to crush the uprisings.

But within two years, the Soviet Union began to disintegrate as the captive Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia peeled away and other nations that had long been under Moscow's yoke, including Ukraine, sought independence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.