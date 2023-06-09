Mines, disease and more: The dangers lurking in Ukraine's floodwaters

Land mines displaced by flooding in the wake of the Kakhovka Dam collapse this week could pose a deadly threat to thousands of people as they evacuate and a grave danger to civilians in southern Ukraine for decades to come.

Warnings from leading charities and both sides of the war come as fears also rise about the risks from waterborne diseases and hazardous chemicals that could poison not just floodwaters but the Black Sea, a crucial waterway.

Thousands of unexploded mines could have been washed away from previously marked-out areas, helping to make Ukraine the worst conflict for unexploded ordnance since 1945, according to one leading mine-clearing charity.

The Halo Trust, a Washington-based land mine clearance NGO, has conducted mine clearance operations across the world — but for Mike Newton, head of Halo's Europe operations, who has worked in Mozambique, Cambodia and Somalia, none of them compare to the current challenge.

“This is the biggest contamination anywhere since the Second World War, the Balkans pales in comparison,” he told NBC News.

Halo has carried out extensive surveys of anti-tank mines in the region surrounding Mykolaiv — about 60 miles northwest of the city of Kherson and 30 miles from the Dnieper River. The city was liberated from Russian control in November 2022.

In the last month alone, its teams found more than 5,000 anti-tank mines in the Mykolaiv region, 464 of them near riverbanks. Three of those minefields are now entirely underwater.

"That’s just a snapshot of what we might find in other places," Newton said.