8-year-old boy who was missing for days found alive in German sewer

An 8-year-old boy who went missing for over a week has been found alive in the sewer system near his home in northwestern Germany, police said.

The boy, identified only as Joe, went missing on June 17, prompting a huge search operation. But following a tip from a member of the public who heard sounds from beneath the street, police in Oldenburg found him under a manhole cover eight days after he disappeared.

"After evaluating all traces and clues, the officers now assume that Joe crawled through a drain into the rainwater sewer system on the day of his disappearance and lost his orientation after several meters," police said in a statement released Tuesday.

"The police have ruled out third-party negligence at this point in time."

Despite being "completely undressed," the boy didn't have any serious injuries but was severely hypothermic and dehydrated, police said.