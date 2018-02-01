Missing Thai boys, soccer coach all found alive in cave complex

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Twelve boys and their soccer coach were found alive more than a week after they went missing in a flooded cave complex in Thailand, a provincial governor said Monday.

The boys and their soccer coach were located nine days after first entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, said Monday night local time.

The governor said rescue teams will send doctors and food to help, but more water needed to be pumped out of the caves before those trapped can be rescued.

“We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over," the governor said, according to The Associated Press.