Missing Thai boys, soccer coach all found alive in cave complex

The boys, ages 11 to 16, and their coach had been stuck in the cave after a soccer game and near-constant rains since then have thwarted the search for them, according to the AP.

Thai navy SEAL divers and rescue workers from other countries made initial progress through the narrow passageway early Monday after passing through a key chamber on Sunday whose high, murky waters had previously blocked their progress, the AP reported.

Narongsak earlier said the passageway the divers made their way through goes upward in some places and downward in others and is extremely narrow, making it difficult for divers with all their gear to fit through, according to the AP.

The rescue mission had been hampered late last week after at least three rescuers near the efforts of the cave complex appeared to suffer electric shocks, according to the AP. The incident was most probably caused by jerry-rigged electrical lines that had been fed into the caverns to power lights and pumps, according to the AP.

Ambulances quickly arrived and witnesses saw three men being carried to them on stretchers. Police said their injuries were minor and the men were in stable condition, the AP reported.

Nat Sumon reported from Bangkok, Daniella Silva reported from New York.