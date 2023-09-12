Aid delays fuel anger at government after Morocco earthquake

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco — Three days after an earthquake leveled his village, Abdul Karim said he was still waiting for the government to come and help his devastated community.

“We’re not asking for much — not villas, just small homes,” he said, adding that regular Moroccans had been bringing food to this area about an hour’s drive south of Marrakech, but he and his fellow villagers have seen little official help. “Hundreds of people have had their homes damaged. They’re without shelter.”

“They are waiting for the government to do something,” he added.

Some three miles north, in the town of Amizmiz, long lines of people waited Tuesday in the baking morning sun for aid handouts from troops. Some expressed frustration about the amount of aid provided, with military officers doing their best to calm the crowds.

They are not alone in criticizing the Moroccan government for being slow to help after the powerful quake struck Friday, killing at least 2,800 people. Some residents have complained the rescue crews didn’t show up for days, with families left to dig through the rubble themselves by hand.