Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A woman and her 10-month-old baby girl were killed in a grizzly bear attack outside their remote cabin in the Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada, the coroner's office said.

The bodies of Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, Adele Roesholt, were discovered Monday around 3 p.m. by the child's father, Gjermund Roesholt.

Yukon Chief Coroner Heather Jones said Theoret and Adele were at the cabin at Einarson Lake alone when they were attacked by the grizzly bear, CBC reports. Roesholt was on the family's trapline at the time of the incident.

"It appears they had been out for a walk when the incident occurred, sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.," she said in a press release.

As Roesholt returned to the cabin just before 3 p.m., a grizzly bear charged at him. He shot and killed the animal, and then went to the cabin, where he found Theoret and their daughter dead outside.

Jones said Roesholt used an emergency beacon device to alert friends and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the village of Mayo.

Theoret was on maternity leave from Whitehorse Elementary School, where she taught sixth grade French immersion, according to CBC. Jones said Theoret and her family had been animal trapping at Einarson Lake for the past three months.

Michele Royle, with Yukon's department of education, told the outlet that Theoret was "a valued educator" and will be missed by students and staff.