At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashes near Mount Everest

The aircraft was returning to Nepalese capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.
Mountaineers climb the Hillary Step on their way to the summit of Mount Everest on May 31, 2021.
Mountaineers climb the Hillary Step on their way to the summit of Mount Everest in 2021.Lakpa Sherpa / AFP via Getty Images file
By Associated Press

At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, and one other person on the aircraft was still missing.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and rescuers had recovered the bodies of five people and were searching for the sixth, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

The aircraft was returning to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

The tourists were believed to be Mexican nationals while the pilot was Nepalese.

Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter’s planned flight route.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

