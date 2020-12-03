'Multiple casualties' after water recycling center explosion in southwest England

LONDON — A major incident has been declared and multiple casualties reported after a large explosion took place at a water recycling center in southwestern England, local emergency services said Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said fire, ambulance and police services were called to the site of a large explosion at around 11:20 a.m. local time (6:20 a.m. ET) in Avonmouth, a port and outer suburb of the city of Bristol on the Severn Estuary.

An explosion is believed to have occurred involving one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling center, police said in a statement.

A rescue operation was subsequently led by the fire service and there were a number of casualties, the statement said.

Police officers attend the scene of a "large" explosion, near Bristol, England, on Thursday. @jawadburhan98 / AP

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said in the statement that “officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time."

A full investigation into the incident will be conducted, police added.

A spokeswoman for the police told NBC News that they were making sure everyone was accounted for and that a national police air service helicopter and a police drone were used in the operation, as well as fire and police crews on the ground.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service initially said in a statement that they were called to a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth at 11:22 a.m. local time (6:22 a.m. ET). A spokeswoman for the service later told NBC News that the site was a water waste treatment works.

"We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site," the fire and rescue service said in the earlier statement.

Bristol Waste, which runs the Avonmouth recycling center, said it had closed the center due to an incident at a nearby site but did not give further details.

This is a breaking news story, please check back in for updates.