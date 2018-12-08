Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dennis Romero and Claudio Lavanga

Six people were killed and as many as 60 were injured in a stampede at a nightclub on Italy's Adriatic coast Saturday, authorities said.

An Italian fire brigades official told NBC News that it is believed the stampede was the result of a panic sparked by someone using pepper spray at the venue in the town of Corinaldo.

A police official said an Italian rapper, Sfera Ebbasta, was performing at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub Saturday night.

The dead included three girls, two boys and a woman who had accompanied her daughter to the venue, police said. At least 12 people were in serious condition, police said.

A teenager told the ANSA news agency at least one of the emergency exits was locked when he tried to flee. Authorities were investigating.