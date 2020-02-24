BREAKING: Weinstein found guilty of rape but acquitted of top criminal charges

Multiple people injured after car drives into Carnival parade in Germany

The driver of the car was arrested, police said.
Image: People react at the scene after a car drove into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany
Emergency services responded to an incident in Volkmarsen, Germany after a car drove into a Carnival parade, injuring several people.Elmar Schulten/Waldeckische Landeszeitung / Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Carlo Angerer and Rachel Elbaum

Multiple people were injured, including numerous children, when a car slammed into a crowd of people at a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police said.

Eyewitnesses told investigators the motorist, who was later arrested, appeared to deliberately drive into the crowd, a police spokesman told NBC News.

Between 20 and 30 people were injured, some of them severely, the spokesman said.

No motive has been determined, but the incident came less than a week after a man fatally shot 11 people, including himself, in the city of Hanau. It was one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

So as a precaution, police cancelled other Carnival celebrations in the state of Hesse.

Volkmarsen is located around 150 miles north of both Frankfurt and Hanau.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Carlo Angerer

Carlo Angerer is a multimedia producer and reporter based in Mainz, Germany. 

Rachel Elbaum

Rachel Elbaum is a London-based editor, producer and writer. 