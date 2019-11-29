Three people were wounded Friday night during a stabbing attack in a shopping district crowded with bargain hunters in The Hague, Dutch police said.
First responders from the city's emergency services unit rushed to the scene in the Grote Markt district of the historic city, said police, who first reported the incident at about 8:20 p.m., local time.
The attacker appeared to be a man wearing a gray jogging suit, between the ages of 45 and 50, police said. The neighborhood was busy with Black Friday shoppers.
Investigators are asking for the public's help, especially if anyone has pictures or video of the attack.
The suspect was still at-large about two hours later, officials said.
The attack came several hours after a man fatally stabbed two people in what was described as a terror attack in London, police said. The suspect was fatally shot by London police, officials said.
Dutch national broadcaster NOS reported that there was no immediate evidence that pointed toward a terrorist motive for the knife attack.