MAINZ, Germany — A manhunt was underway in Munich after a knife-wielding attacker injured four people early Saturday, police said.

The suspect, described as a large unshaven man in his forties with light-brown hair, appeared to choose his victims at random, police said. Some victims suffered stab wounds but none were believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency Services respond to a knife attack in central Munich, Saturday. Munich Fire Department

Police said they had made an arrest but that the search was still underway.

The motive of the attack remains unclear.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Rosenheimerplatz, central Munich, at around 8.30 a.m. local time (2.30 a.m. ET).

The man was wearing a green jacket, grey trousers and was carrying a backpack and camping mat. He was riding a black bicycle, police said.

Carlo Angerer reported from Mainz. Carolin Sri-Narayana and Saphora Smith reported from London.