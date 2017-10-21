MAINZ, Germany — A manhunt has been launched in Munich after a knife-wielding attacker injured several people early Saturday, police said.

The suspect, who is described as a man in his forties wearing grey trousers, a green jacket and carrying a backpack and camping mat, is still on the run. He was riding a black bicycle, Munich police said.

Officers were called to the scene in Rosenheimerplatz, central Munich, at around 8.30 a.m. local time (2.30 a.m. ET).

Emergency Services respond to a knife attack in central Munich, Saturday. Munich Fire Department

Police said all available resources were being used to track down the suspect as they warned residents to avoid the area and to stay indoors while he remains at large.

Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and the motive of the attack remains unclear at this time.

Carlo Angerer reported from Mainz. Carolin Sri-Narayana and Saphora Smith reported from London.