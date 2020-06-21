Murder inquiry launched after three stabbed to death at park in town outside London

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident.
Image: BRITAIN-POLICE-POLITICS-STABBINGS
Police officers secure a police cordon near Forbury Gardens park in Reading, west of London, following a stabbing incident on Saturday.

By Dennis Romero and Yuliya Talmazan

Three people were stabbed to death and another three left seriously injured at a park in a town outside London on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place shortly after a Black Live Matter rally at Forbury Gardens, a public park in Reading, a large town around 40 miles west of London at around 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

However, the force said that the incident was not connected to the rally and it happened around three hours later.

A 25-year-old man from Reading, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, Thames Valley Police said, adding that they had launched a murder investigation.

Investigators were not looking for any other suspects, the statement said.

"There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public," said Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter.

“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident."

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.

Yuliya Talmazan is a London-based journalist.

Segilola Arisekola and Mohammed Syed contributed.