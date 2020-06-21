Murder inquiry launched after three stabbed to death at park in town outside London

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Three people were stabbed to death and another three left seriously injured at a park in a town outside London on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place shortly after a Black Live Matter rally at Forbury Gardens, a public park in Reading, a large town around 40 miles west of London at around 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

However, the force said that the incident was not connected to the rally and it happened around three hours later.

My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 20, 2020

A 25-year-old man from Reading, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, Thames Valley Police said, adding that they had launched a murder investigation.

Investigators were not looking for any other suspects, the statement said.

"There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public," said Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter.

“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident."