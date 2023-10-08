Music festival revelers in the Israeli desert were massacred by Hamas militants

As thousands of revelers danced at a music festival in an Israeli desert area in the early hours of Saturday morning, Hamas militants from Gaza descended upon the revelry.

Videos show young Israelis dancing to trance music under a giant Buddha statue and prayer flags around dawn — right around when festival goer Eliav Klein said he saw rockets launched from Gaza, startling the festival goers.

Shortly after, 260 people were killed at the event, according to a spokesperson for ZAKA, an Israeli non-governmental rescue and recovery organization.

“There was a traffic jam of cars trying to escape,” Klein said.

Then, gunshots rang out. Amidst the chaos, Klein and hundreds of young people began to run on the dry brown earth, out of breath and clutching bags, desperate to flee to safety.

The Supernova festival, held in the Negev region of Israel, had been planned for weeks.

“Everyone just started running in all directions. Nobody knew where to go,” Klein said, describing the terror. He said he believed festival goers totaled in the thousands.

“My friend had to jump off a cliff that was 25 feet high as he was running away from terrorists to save his life,” he added, saying another friend of his witnessed victims on their knees at gunpoint.

Some people at the concert appear to have been abducted, leaving loved ones unsure of their fates. There were also American and British festival goers in the crowd, according accounts of family members in the media and Israeli officials.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan told NBC News there were “a few” Americans at the festival.

Noa Argamani, a 25-year-old festival goer, was there with her boyfriend Avinatan Or. Tragically the two appear to have been abducted by Hamas soldiers. She is seen in a video pleading for mercy as she’s taken hostage. In the same video her boyfriend is restrained by another group of militants, helplessly looking at Noa as she is dragged away.

Music festivals are common in Israel, drawing young people from around the country as well as travelers from abroad.

The pressures of Israeli life, including the constant tensions with Gaza and the West Bank and the mandatory military service, have marked the collective character of young Israelis since the founding of the state in 1948. The festivals often reflect the influence of destinations like India and Nepal, where many young Israelis visit following their military service.

Blowing off steam and dancing all night with friends is a cultural right of passage in Israel, a tragic foil to the brutal hostage taking and murder that took place on Saturday.

Klein said he took his friend who was injured from jumping off the cliff to a nearby hospital that was overwhelmed with casualties. As the trauma set in, Klein said he is still distraught knowing that some of his fellow festival goers did not make it out. He said he is still trying to find friends that are missing.

Gili Yoskovich, another attendee at the festival, told the BBC that he saw militants coming from several different directions and didn’t know where to go. He described getting shot at as he was driving until he left the car and began to run.

“I saw the place with many pomelo trees … and I was lying on the floor so it was the second hiding [place] that I found and they were just all around me,” he said. “They were going tree by tree and shooting — pha, pha, pha — everywhere from two sides. And I saw many people like, people were dying like all around.”

Jake Marlowe, a 26-year-old British man who was working as part of a security team, is among those believed to be missing, according to friends and family. His mother told The Jewish Chronicle that she has not heard from her son since early Saturday morning when he texted her to say that he had a bad signal and loves her.

Daniel Aboudy, a friend of Marlowe’s, told Sky News that his former friends and classmates in London, where he spent most of his life, are rallying around the family as officials work to confirm what became of potential hostages.

“We are all just trying to show an immense amount of love and support and hope that he will return to us,” Aboudy said. “We miss you Jakey.”

Jonathan Polin said his son Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was at the festival and has been missing for 36 hours. The last messages he sent his family read: “I love you” and “I’m sorry.” Polin has filed a police report and submitted DNA samples.