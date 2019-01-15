Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Reuters

NAIROBI, Kenya — A blast and heavy gunfire sent workers fleeing for their lives at an upscale hotel and office complex in Kenya's capital on Tuesday.

"We are under attack," one person in an office inside the complex told Reuters, before hanging up.

Several vehicles were burning and gunfire continued for several minutes, witnesses said.

Police at the scene described the incident as a terrorist attack.

Security forces at the scene in Nairobi, Kenya. Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

"I just started hearing gunshots, and then started seeing people running away raising their hands up and some were entering the bank to hide for their lives," a woman working in a neighboring building said.

Police wishes to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations of the Police.



More information to follow. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) January 15, 2019

Nairobi suffers from violent robberies but has also been targeted by Somali Islamist militants.

Nairobi's Westgate Mall was attacked in 2013, when al-Shabab extremists burst into the luxury shopping center, hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead. The mall is less than two miles away from the site of Tuesday's incident.