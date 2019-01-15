Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Linda Givetash and Caroline Radnofsky

A blast and heavy gunfire sent workers fleeing for their lives at an upscale hotel and office complex in Kenya's capital on Tuesday.

"We are under attack," one person in an office inside the complex told Reuters, before hanging up.

The terror group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, according to security consulting firm and NBC News partner Flashpoint Intelligence.

Kenya's police chief Joseph Boinnet said in a statement the attack was executed by a group of suspected militants and armed assailants are still believed to be at large in the hotel.

Several vehicles were burning and gunfire continued for several minutes, witnesses said.

"I just started hearing gunshots, and then started seeing people running away raising their hands up and some were entering the bank to hide for their lives," a woman working in a neighboring building said.

Security forces at the scene in Nairobi, Kenya. Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

Police at the scene described the incident in the Westlands area of the city as a terrorist attack.

Police wishes to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations of the Police.



More information to follow. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) January 15, 2019

A U.S. State Department spokesman condemned the attack and said "all Mission personnel are safe and accounted for."

The U.S. Embassy is closely monitoring the incident and is working with Kenyan authorities to determine if there are any American citizens affected, the spokesman said.

"We condemn this senseless act of violence," the spokesman said. "The U.S. Embassy has actively offered assistance to local authorities."

Kenyan police report that gunmen attacked the Dusit II hotel, offices, and shops, around 1500 hours Nairobi time on Tuesday, January 15. The Kenyan National Police are calling the attack a terrorist act. We would refer you to the Kenyan Authorities for additional information.

Kenya police chief Joseph Boinnet told reporters at a news conference that there could still be armed assailants in the building and the police operation was ongoing.

Authorities are in the process of “confirming the numbers and types of injuries incurred,” Boinnet said.

Nairobi suffers from violent robberies but has also been targeted by Somali Islamist militants.

Nairobi's Westgate Mall was attacked in 2013, when al-Shabab extremists burst into the luxury shopping center, hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead. The mall is less than two miles away from the site of Tuesday's incident.

The attack came three years to the day after al-Shabab extremists attacked a Kenyan military base in neighboring Somalia, killing scores of people.

An expert on the terror group told NBC News that it had appeared Kenyans were managing the threat of terrorism well in the years since the last attack, but Tuesday's incident proves there was "a blank spot."

"I think it's a very clever target," said Stig Jarle Hansen, author of Al-Shabaab in Somalia. "Lots of foreigners live in the area. It's not an area with high security though."

Targeting a hotel could have longer-term implications for the country, Hansen added. "This is hitting the main artery of Kenyan export earnings: the tourist industry."