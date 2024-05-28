Naked on a plane: Man arrested after alleged nude aisle run forced plane to turn back

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It’s safe to say it wasn’t the mid-flight entertainment they were expecting.

Instead passengers aboard a Virgin Australia flight from Perth to Melbourne were forced to watch a naked man running through the aisle and knocking a crew member to the floor.

Flight VA696 then turned back to Perth due to a “disruptive passenger on board,” a Virgin Australia spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the man was then handed over to Australian Federal Police.

The plane turned back around an hour-and-a-half into it's three-and-a-half hour journey, according to flight-tracking site, FlightAware.

Australian Federal Police said in a statement that “officers arrested a man after he allegedly ran naked through the aircraft mid-flight and knocked a crew member to the floor.”

They added that he “was arrested and taken to hospital for assessments.”

The charges the man will face are yet to be finalized, police said, adding that he will likely appear in court next month.

"We sincerely apologize to guests impacted," the Virgin Australia spokesperson said.