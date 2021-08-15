Tennis star Naomi Osaka led the charge Saturday for relief efforts following Haiti's 7.2-magnitude earthquake that has killed hundreds of people.

Osaka, the No. 2 player in the world, tweeted that she's scheduled to start a tournament next week and she plans to "give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti."

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

Japan's Osaka, 23, has a bye to the second round of the Western & Southern Open, which starts Monday in Cincinnati.

Pro soccer team Miami FC tweeted Saturday that it, too, was looking for ways to help. "Miami FC is currently working with local agencies to find ways to assist with relief efforts," it said.

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-New York, urged a rapid federal response for Haiti, which suffered a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that killed an estimated 300,000 people in 2010.

"We must quickly support Haiti and it’s people as they recover and heal from the layered tragedies," he tweeted.

Deeply saddened to hear of the devastation and loss of life in Haiti.



We must quickly support Haiti and it’s people as they recover and heal from the layered tragedies.



As the Haitian Prime Minister asks, let’s be organized and collaborate in delivering relief & care to Haiti. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 15, 2021

U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York, agreed, tweeting, "We must be ready to provide support and relief."

USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, said in a statement Saturday night that it was sending an "elite" Disaster Assistance Response Team to Haiti to assess damage, identify the greatest needs, and coordinate humanitarian efforts.

Earlier in the day President Joe Biden said in a statement, "Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild. The United States remains a close and enduring friend to the people of Haiti, and we will be there in the aftermath of this tragedy."