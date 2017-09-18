LOS ANGELES — Mexican location scout Carlos Munoz Portal was shot to death in a violent region in central Mexico on Monday while scouting for season four of Netflix's hit show "Narcos."

The seasoned scout, who worked for Stacy Perskie's Mexico City-based production company Redrum, has a slew of high profile credits to his name, including, "Sicario," "Spectre," "Fast & Furious" and "Apocalypto."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed 'Narcos' Location Scout Shot Dead in Mexico 1:39 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1048598083846" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Netflix issued the following statement: "We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate."

Several Mexican journalists posted photos along with the news.

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017

Munoz's bullet-riddled body and car were found in a remote area near the borders of Hidalgo state, which is said to have the highest murder rate in Mexico. In July, 182 cases of homicide were reported in the densely populated state, a ratio of 12.2 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Houses sit on a hill painted with vivid colors in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico on April 4, 2017. Yuri Cortez / AFP - Getty Images

According to local reports, authorities have had trouble piecing together the circumstances that led to his killing, given the dearth of witnesses.

Related: In Mexico, Grieving Parents Call for End to Drug Wars, Legalization

Netflix's season 4 is said to be exploring the origins of Mexico's infamous Juarez cartel just as season 3 focused on the rise and fall of Colombia's Cali cartel and heralded the shift of the drug wars to Mexico.

Munoz's murder raises doubts on whether the production will continue in Mexico or move back to Colombia where it began. Such a decision would imperil hundreds of jobs that the series' production would have generated in Mexico.