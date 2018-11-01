Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Germany's so-called "Nazi bride" was found guilty on 10 counts of murder Wednesday for her role in a neo-Nazi gang that carried out killings and bombings over the course of seven years.

Beate Zschaepe, 43, was sentenced to life in prison by a court in Munich, Reuters reported.

It marked the end of one of Germany's most high-profile and longest-running neo-Nazi trials.

Zschaepe is the sole surviving member of a white supremacist terrorist cell that called itself the National Socialist Underground (NSU).

Between 2000 and 2007, the three-member group was behind at least 10 murders — killing eight men of Turkish origin, a Greek migrant, and a German female police officer — as well as carrying two bombings in immigrant areas of Cologne and 15 bank robberies, according to prosecutors.

Protesters hold banners featuring the portraits of murder victims in front of the Higher Regional Court in Munich on Tuesday. Lukas Barth-Tuttas / EPA

The two other known members of the cell, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a bungled bank robbery in 2011. It was only then that investigators linked the killings and realized they were carried out by the same group.

Zschaepe turned herself in to police shortly after and has been on trial since 2013.

She denied the killings, speaking only twice during more than 400 days of hearings in the five-year case. She did apologize to the victims' families and said she felt morally responsible for not stopping Mundlos and Boehnhardt.