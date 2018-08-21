Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MAINZ, Germany — The last known Nazi collaborator living in the U.S. was deported to Germany overnight.

Jakiw Palij, 95, had lived in New York City for decades. He served as a guard at a Nazi forced labor camp during the Second World War.

Jakiw Palij in 1957. U.S. Department of Justice / via AP

In a statement released by the White House after Palij landed in Germany early Tuesday said President Donald Trump commended the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for “removing this war criminal from United States soil.”

“Despite a court ordering his deportation in 2004, past administrations were unsuccessful in removing Palij,” the statement added. “To protect the promise of freedom for Holocaust survivors and their families, President Trump prioritized the removal of Palij.”

Palij lived quietly in the U.S. for years, as a draftsman and then as a retiree, until nearly three decades ago when investigators found his name on an old Nazi roster and a fellow former guard spilled the secret that he was "living somewhere in America."

Members of New York’s Congressional delegation last year urged the Trump administration to deport Palij, whose citizenship was revoked in 2003 based on his wartime activities, human rights abuses, and immigration fraud. A federal court also ruled that he had assisted in the persecution of prisoners at the camp, though it stopped short of finding him responsible for deaths.

Palij was born on former Polish territory, an area now located in Ukraine. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1949 and became a citizen in 1957, but concealed his Nazi service saying that he spent World War II working in a factory on a farm.

Palij told Justice Department investigators who showed up at his door in 1993: "I would never have received my visa if I told the truth. Everyone lied."