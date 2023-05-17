‘Very strong’ Nepali sherpa sets Everest record with 27th ascent

A Nepali sherpa scaled Mount Everest for a record 27th time on Wednesday, beating his own record, a government official and his hiking company said.

Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, scaled the 29,032-foot mountain early in the morning along the traditional southeast ridge route, guiding a foreign climber.

“Yes, Kami Rita climbed Sagarmatha for the 27th time,” said Department of Tourism official Bigyan Koirala, referring to the mountain by its Nepali name.

Thaneswar Guragai, general manager of the Seven Summit Treks, for which Kami Rita works, said he got to the summit at 8.30 a.m. (9:45 p.m. Tuesday ET)) along with the foreign climber.

“We’re trying to get details. For now it’s 100% confirmed that Kami Rita scaled for the 27th time,” Guragai said.

Kami Rita, who refers to himself by his first names, scaled Everest for the first time in 1994 and has climbed it almost every year since then, except in 2014, 2015 and 2020, when climbing was halted for various reasons.

Garrett Madison of the U.S.-based Madison Mountaineering company, who has climbed Everest 12 times, five of them with Kami Rita, described him as a “very strong climber.”

“Very inspirational to see a local climber continue pushing the limits on Mount Everest,” Madison told Reuters by telephone from Everest’s base camp, where he is preparing for a 13th ascent.