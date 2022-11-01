TEL AVIV — Just over a year after being ousted, former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting a political comeback in Tuesday’s election with the help of a surging far-right party led by one of the country’s most extreme politicians.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, stayed in power with the support of religious and right-wing parties. But his 15 years in office were brought to an end in 2021 by an unusual coalition of opposition parties who united to unseat him.

That coalition collapsed in June amid ideological differences, plunging Israel into its fifth election in less than four years — and opening the door to a potential return by Netanyahu, 73, who is also standing trial on corruption charges.

“I’ll replace this government, I hope — although nothing is guaranteed,” he told NBC News in an interview Oct. 18.

Netanyahu’s hopes of forming a 61-seat majority government rest in part on the support of the far-right Jewish Power party (Otzma Yehudit).

Once shunned from Israel’s political mainstream, Jewish Power and other far-right parties are enjoying unprecedented popularity heading into this election.

Most polls show them winning up to 10% of the seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. If that projection holds, it would make them the third-largest faction in parliament and give them significant leverage in potential coalition negotiations with Netanyahu.

It would likely also mean a Cabinet post for Itamar Ben Gvir, the firebrand leader of Jewish Power, who among other things supports the deportation of Arab citizens who are deemed to be “disloyal” to Israel.