BEIRUT — As Israeli forces expand their ground operations in southern Gaza, anxiety is running high internationally that Tehran’s proxies could try to broaden the war into a regionwide conflict.

Yet despite the belligerent rhetoric from all sides since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack and the escalation by members of the Iran-led “Axis of Resistance” — Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as powerful Iraqi Shiite militias and Yemen’s Houthis — few officials who lead Israel’s northern neighbor believe that Iran and its partners want an all-out war.

Anxiety in Lebanon is instead focused on one wild card: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s political insecurity brought on by the crisis in Gaza and deepening unpopularity at home have many fearing that he could fire up the crossborder war to a full boil, spilling it into Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen and even scalding American naval assets in the Mediterranean Sea.

Many among Lebanon’s officialdom — NBC News spoke to a dozen diplomats, military chiefs and leaders of militant organizations for this article — fear that Netanyahu may turn his personal troubles into a regional nightmare.

“Rationality has nothing to do with it,” said one Western diplomat based in Lebanon, referring to Israel’s reactions to Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack. The official added his conviction that Iran and its proxies will do their best to avoid starting a war with Israel despite their recent posturing. “The Israeli government needs to show that they won at the end of the day.”