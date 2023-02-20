New 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey, setting off new fears

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, two weeks after the region was devastated by an earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people.

The earthquake occurred near the city of Uzunbağ in the country's far south, near Syria and the Mediterranean Sea, according to the USGS. The Turkish government also reported the earthquake on its verified Twitter account.

Reuters reported that the shaking set off panic and damaged buildings in the nearby city of Antakya and that the earthquake was felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

The Turkish government did not immediately post information about possible damage or injuries from the latest quake. Since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, thousands of less intense quakes have taken place, according to the government.

