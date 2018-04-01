Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — British police declared a “major incident” early Wednesday after two people were left critically ill following their suspected exposure to an “unknown substance" just a few miles from the scene of a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Emergency officials found a man and a woman — both aged in their 40s — unconscious at a property in Amesbury, England, on Saturday.

“It was initially believed that the two patients fell ill after using possibly heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs,” Wiltshire Police said in a statement. “However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Public Health England's @PHE_uk advice is currently: "Based upon the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public. This will be continually assessed as further information becomes known." — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) July 4, 2018

The force added that the pair "might have been exposed to an unknown substance."

Amesbury is seven miles from the town of Salisbury, where former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with military-grade nerve agent Novichok in March. The British government pinned the attack on the Russian state.

A police officer stands outside Amesbury Baptist Church in Amesbury, Wiltshire. Rod Minchin / PA/AP

Police emphasized that it was unclear whether a crime had been committed in the latest case.

However, several locations frequented by the couple around Amesbury and Salisbury were cordoned off as a "precautionary measure." They included a Baptist church.

Amesbury is located around five miles from Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument visited by more than a million people annually.

Salisbury District Hospital, where the pair are receiving treatment and the Skripals were patients in the aftermath of the March attack, remained open as normal on Wednesday.