Two critically poisoned by same nerve agent used in Sergei Skripal attack, police say

"However, I must say that we are not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to," Neil Basu, assistant commissioner of specialist operations for London Metropolitan Police, said in a statement. "The possibility that these two investigations might be linked is clearly a line of inquiry for us."

Burgess and Rowley were found unconscious at separate times in the same home on Saturday. Investigators initially suspected that they had overdosed on heroin or cocaine, but after observing their symptoms ─ police didn't describe them ─ authorities took samples for lab testing. Those tests came back positive for Novichok, Basu said.

He added that no one else had reported falling ill with similar symptoms.

Investigators are now focusing on how and where Burgess and Rowley came into contact with Novichok, Basu said.

As a "precautionary measure," police cordoned off sites in the Amesbury and Salisbury areas that they believe the two visited just before they were sickened, Basu said.

"I do want to reassure the public, however, that there is no evidence that either the man or woman recently visited any of the sites that were decontaminated following the attempted murders of Sergei and Yulia Skripal," Basu said.