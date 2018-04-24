Subscribe to Breaking News emails

New royal baby altered line to British throne. Here's what it looks like now.

Kate Middleton gave birth to a boy on Monday — her third child with Prince William. The baby boy is fifth in line to the throne.

by Rachel Elbaum

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a boy on Monday — her third child with Prince William. The baby boy, whose name has yet to be announced, is fifth in line to the throne.

Prince William's brother, Prince Harry, will have to wait a bit longer now.

NBC News' interactive below takes a look at who’s who in the monarchy and the line of succession.

