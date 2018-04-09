Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is expected to impose its most aggressive sanctions yet on Russian oligarchs Friday, likely targeting people with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to three U.S. officials.

The officials did not provide names of any of the targeted individuals or the number. One former senior U.S. intelligence official said, "Some of the names will be very familiar, but they may not be the right names."

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "no one has been tougher on Russia," but the administration has faced criticism for not imposing sanctions against Russian oligarchs sooner.