New video shows a bleeding 10-year-old boy frantically swimming to the surface after a shark attack in the Bahamas 

New video obtained by TMZ and verified by NBC News captured the moment after a shark bit a 10-year-old Maryland boy who was on vacation in the Bahamas.

The boy is seen frantically swimming to the surface as his leg bleeds out, turning the surrounding waters a misty red. His father quickly jumps into the tank to help his son get to safety as sharks circled around them.

The attack occurred on Jan. 15 at a local resort on Paradise Island. The boy was participating in a “Shark Tank” expedition when he was “bitten on the right leg,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

Michael and Tori Massie told NBC News they were in the tank at Atlantis Paradise Island when the boy was bitten. They were participating in an underwater encounter called “Walking with the Sharks,” run by an outside company Blue Adventures By Stuart Cove.

The Atlantis Paradise Island resort in Nassau, Bahamas. Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images file

“Once the little boy came down, it just kind of took a dark turn,” Tori Massie said. “We saw the sharks hone in on him and then just like a pool of blood afterwards.”

Atlantis Paradise Island and Blue Adventures by Stuart Cove did not respond to a request for comment.