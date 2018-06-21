Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her first child — a baby girl — on Thursday.

The 37-year-old politician's pregnancy had been followed around the world.

The last elected leader to give birth while holding office was the late Benazir Bhutto, who was prime minister of Pakistan when she gave birth to daughter Bakhtawar in 1990.

Ardern posted a photo of the little girl, along with partner Clarke Gayford, on Instagram.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has taken over as acting prime minister. Ardern plans to take six weeks of maternity leave.

Under the arrangement, Ardern will still be consulted on major decisions, including issues of national security. She has said she's confident the government will continue to run smoothly in her absence.

Gayford, who is the host of a TV fishing show, plans to become the child's main caregiver after Ardern returns to work.

Ardern found out she was pregnant on Oct. 13, just six days before she was propelled into the job following post-election coalition negotiations.