New Zealand singer and songwriter Lorde has released a mini-album of songs recorded in Maori language, calling it a “really powerful” experience.

The release comes amid the nation’s reckoning with the historical repression of Maori language and culture.

Lorde, 24, re-recorded 5 songs from her new “Solar Power” album, which made the debut last month, entirely in te reo Maori, the indigenous language of New Zealand.

The album is titled "Te Ao Mārama," which translates into “world of light,” and focuses on the natural world.

In an interview to pop culture magazine Spinoff, the singer said the project involved consulting with Maori elders, and working with “a powerhouse team of language experts,” translators and pronunciation coaches to record the album as she is not fluent in Maori.

“It felt really big when we were doing it,” she told the magazine. “It was heavy. It was really emotional. I’d never had any writing or recording experience like it. It was really powerful.”

Lorde, who has a huge global audience and is followed by nearly 8 million on Instagram, said she was also prepared to face criticism and accepted that accusations of “white saviourism” were likely.

“I’m white however you want to interpret me wanting to engage with our Indigenous culture, that’s fair enough,” she told Spinoff.

The Maori, who account for about 16 percent of New Zealand’s 4.9-million population, lost much of their land through hundreds of years of colonization. Government policies have also eroded cultural rights, with Maori children historically being barred from speaking their language in schools.

Without their ancestral lands, with which people are spiritually connected in the Maori world, and with the erosion of many cultural rights, the Maori are still disproportionately affected by a raft of social problems from imprisonment to homelessness.

Lorde's tracks in Maori are now available on the singer’s YouTube channel, and have both Maori and English subtitles.

"This makes me want to cry,” one of the comments below her “Solar Power” track in Maori said. “Lorde is so true to her land and the people of it. She really understands life, and this inspires me so much, as a Maori.”

In a separate newsletter sent to her fans Thursday, Lorde said her main realization from making the album was that much of her value system around caring for and listening to the natural world was based in traditional Maori principles.

“I know I’m someone who represents New Zealand globally in a way, and in making an album about where I’m from, it was important to me to be able to say: this makes us who we are down here. It’s also just a crazy beautiful language — I loved singing in it.”

All the proceeds from the Maori album will go to charity, the singer said.