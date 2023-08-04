Niger's ousted leader says he's a hostage and urges U.S. to halt coup

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The president of Niger says he is a “hostage” and has called on the United States to rescue his country after its democratically elected government was ousted in a coup last week.

Mohamed Bazoum said that if the military takeover in the impoverished West African state succeeds, “it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world,” in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Thursday evening.

American President Joe Biden issued his own statement the same day, saying Niger was “facing a grave challenge to its democracy” and calling for Bazoum to be released.

But the military junta that seized control of the country has shown no sign of backing down despite a threat of intervention from its neighbors.

Niger, a vast, arid nation twice the size of Texas in Africa’s Sahel region, has one of the lowest GDPs per-capita in the world. There was some cause for optimism in 2021, when Bazoum was elected in the country’s first ever democratic transfer of power. And it has become an anchor for Western-backed counterterrorism efforts in the volatile region.

However the military takeover last week marks the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years, a democratic backsliding that worries many African and Western governments.

In his op-ed, Bazoum called the coup a "cynical effort to undermine the remarkable progress Niger has made under democracy."

"Niger stands as the last bastion of respect for human rights amid the authoritarian movements that have overtaken some of our neighbors," he said. "While this coup attempt is a tragedy for Nigeriens, its success would have devastating consequences far beyond our borders."

He warned that his country could become a client of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, which has established an influential presence in some nearby countries.