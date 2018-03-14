Nikki Haley tells U.N. Russia responsible for chemical attack

UNITED NATIONS — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday the United States believes Russia is responsible for a chemical attack in Britain on a former Russia double agent and his daughter, and the U.N. Security Council should take action.

"The United States believes that Russia is responsible for the attack on two people in the United Kingdom using a military-grade nerve agent," Haley told a Security Council meeting.