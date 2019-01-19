Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Reuters

BELFAST — No one appears to have been injured in what police in Northern Ireland said was a suspected car bombing in the city of Londonderry on Saturday, a member of parliament from the area said.

An image released by police on Twitter showed what appeared to be a burning vehicle in Bishop Street in the center of the city. They urged people to stay away from the area.

A suspected car bomb in front of a courthouse in Derry, Northern Ireland on Jan. 19, 2019. Police Service of Northern Ireland / via Twitter

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a tweet that authorities were at the scene and asked for patience and cooperation from the public "as we carry out our initial investigations."

"Thankfully no one appears to have been injured in this incident. Derry is a city moving forward and no one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city," Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion said in a statement.