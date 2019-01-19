Breaking News Emails
BELFAST — No one appears to have been injured in what police in Northern Ireland said was a suspected car bombing in the city of Londonderry on Saturday, a member of parliament from the area said.
An image released by police on Twitter showed what appeared to be a burning vehicle in Bishop Street in the center of the city. They urged people to stay away from the area.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a tweet that authorities were at the scene and asked for patience and cooperation from the public "as we carry out our initial investigations."
"Thankfully no one appears to have been injured in this incident. Derry is a city moving forward and no one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city," Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion said in a statement.