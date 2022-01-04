IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

In a rare joint statement, the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council said it was their primary responsibility to avoid war between the nuclear states.
Image: Dongfeng-41 nuclear missile
Military vehicles carrying Dongfeng-41 nuclear missiles take part in a military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2019. Xia Yifang / Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images file
By Reuters

China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday.

It said that the five countries — which are the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — consider it their primary responsibility to avoid war between the nuclear states and to reduce strategic risks, while aiming to work with all countries to create an atmosphere of security.

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” the English-language version of the statement read.

“As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons — for as long as they continue to exist — should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war.”

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said the joint statement could help increase mutual trust and “replace competition among major powers with coordination and cooperation,” adding that China has a “no first use” policy on nuclear weapons, state news agency Xinhua reported.

France also released the statement, underscoring that the five powers reiterated their determination for nuclear arms control and disarmament. They would continue bilateral and multilateral approaches to nuclear arms control, it said.

The statement from the so-called P5 group comes as bilateral relations between the United States and Moscow have fallen to their lowest point since the end of the Cold War, while relations between Washington and China are also at a low over a range of disagreements.

The Pentagon in November sharply increased its estimate of China’s projected nuclear weapons arsenal over the coming years, saying Beijing could have 700 warheads by 2027 and possibly 1,000 by 2030.

Washington has repeatedly urged China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty.

Geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Western countries have increased over concerns about Russia’s military buildup near neighboring Ukraine. Moscow says it can move its army around its own territory as it deems necessary.

Reuters