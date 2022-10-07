Human rights activists in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus win 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Human rights campaigners in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Jailed human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties were announced as the 2022 winners at a ceremony in Oslo.
“This year’s laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” said Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen. “They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy,” she added.
The award comes as Russia wages war on Ukraine, in Europe's biggest land conflict since World War II. Nominations for this year's winner took place prior to the Kremlin's invasion in late February, but it was widely speculated that the award may reflect the conflict.
Last year’s prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression” in the Philippines and Russia.
Ressa is the co-founder the investigative digital media company Rappler, which has focused on the brutal war on drugs waged by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Muratov is a broadcaster and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, an independent Russian newspaper critical of the Putin regime. In March this year, the newspaper was forced to announce that it was suspending print and digital activities and removing reporting on the invasion, after receiving multiple censorship orders from Moscow authorities.
Previous winners also include the World Food Program, female education activist and Taliban attack survivor Malala Yousafzai, ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr., and four former U.S. Presidents: Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson.
The coveted prize comes with an 18-karat gold medal and cash winnings of 10 million Swedish krona ($898,534), as well as international acclaim.
The decision of who to award the prize is a highly secretive operation, involving a rigorous eight-month process in which the Norwegian Nobel Committee and a host of Norwegian and international advisors screen names of nominees submitted by academics and statespeople all over the world.
A list of candidates is created by spring, with the committee making a simple majority vote at the start of October, according to the award’s website. The full list of nominees is not released for another 50 years, according to the prize’s website.
But historic winners do not always retain international favor; Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the prize in 2019 for ending a 20-year conflict with neighboring Eritrea, but his reputation has since been tarnished for his role in the government blockade of Tigray, which has produced famine in the northern region, which is fighting an ongoing war of independence.
The peace prize caps a week of Nobel awards.
French author Annie Ernaux won the Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday. Ernaux, who has written about class, sex and abortion, strongly defended women's rights to contraception and abortion in a speech at a news conference in Paris.
“I will fight to my last breath so that women can choose to be a mother, or not to be. It’s a fundamental right,” she said.
The Nobel Committee also awarded prizes in Physics to scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work to develop new telecommunications systems that are impossible to break into. In Chemistry, Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless were the winners, for their work in developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.