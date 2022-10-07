Human rights activists in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus win 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Human rights campaigners in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Jailed human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties were announced as the 2022 winners at a ceremony in Oslo.

“This year’s laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” said Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen. “They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy,” she added.

The award comes as Russia wages war on Ukraine, in Europe's biggest land conflict since World War II. Nominations for this year's winner took place prior to the Kremlin's invasion in late February, but it was widely speculated that the award may reflect the conflict.

Last year’s prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression” in the Philippines and Russia.

Ressa is the co-founder the investigative digital media company Rappler, which has focused on the brutal war on drugs waged by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Muratov is a broadcaster and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, an independent Russian newspaper critical of the Putin regime. In March this year, the newspaper was forced to announce that it was suspending print and digital activities and removing reporting on the invasion, after receiving multiple censorship orders from Moscow authorities.