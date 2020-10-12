Nobel Prize in economics goes to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson

The prize, called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of the awards to be announced this year.
Image: A bronze bust of Alfred Nobel before the Nobel Prize ceremony.
A bronze bust of Alfred Nobel before the Nobel Prize ceremony.Claudio Bresciani/TT NEWS AGENCY / Reuters
By Linda Givetash

The Nobel Prize in economic sciences was on Monday awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”

The prize, called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of the Nobel awards to be announced this year. Last week, five Americans were among the Laureates to receive prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry and literature.

The coveted Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to the United Nations World Food Program for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

The economics prize has been given to 84 individuals between 1969 and 2019. Only two women have been recipients to date.

Laureates are presented with a Nobel diploma and medal, and share the prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million).

This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.

Linda Givetash is a London-based producer for NBC News. 