North Korea accepts talks offer from South Korea, meeting to be held January 9

SEOUL — North and South Korea will hold official talks on Jan. 9, South Korea's unification ministry said on Friday, after Pyongyang sent a statement accepting Seoul's offer for talks next week.

The agenda will include the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as well as other issues of mutual interest, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a regular briefing.

South Korea’s peace overture earlier this week was in response to comments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a New Year’s Day speech. He suggested immediate talks with Seoul over sending a delegation to the Olympics.

Two North Korean figure skaters have qualified for the Winter Games, which are due to begin on Feb. 9. Kim’s speech, however, was the first time Pyongyang has suggested it is seriously considering sending them to PyeongChang, which is in the South but about 50 miles from the North Korean border. The neighbors officially remain at war.