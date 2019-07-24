Breaking News Emails
SEOUL — North Korea fired at least two short-range missiles early Thursday morning local time, according to two U.S. officials.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were launched from an area near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast, and flew about 267 miles. The U.S. officials said the missile landed in the water.
This would be the first launch reported since President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas at the end of June.
One U.S. official referred to the launch as "an expected show of force." The U.S. officials said there is no indication the missiles posed a threat to the U.S. or allies.
North Korea's last weapons testing was in May, and included both short-range missiles as well as smaller rockets. At the time, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the first flight of a previously untested weapon — a relatively small, fast missile experts believe will be easier to hide, launch and maneuver in flight.
On Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported Kim inspected a large, newly built submarine, accompanied by missile program leaders. It potentially signaled continued development of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) program.
Denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States have stalled after a second summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February broke down.