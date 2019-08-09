Breaking News Emails
North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea off its eastern coast at dawn Saturday local time, South Korean military officials confirmed.
It wasn't clear if the projectiles were short-range ballistic missiles. If so, it would be the fourth such launch since late July.
"Our military is following up with the surveillance over possibility of additional launches as well as maintaining our military preparedness," the South Korean Joint Chief of Staffs said in a statement,
In June, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas.
Trump said at the time that stalled nuclear talks would resume "within weeks." Kim said the meeting "means that we can feel at ease."