Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 7, 2019, 2:51 AM GMT By Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea— North Korea's state TV has aired a documentary glorifying leader Kim Jong Un's recent visit to Vietnam that omitted the failed nuclear negotiations with President Donald Trump.

The documentary broadcast Wednesday shows a smiling Kim talking with Trump while walking together inside a Hanoi hotel last week.

It also shows Kim's black limousine passing through a Hanoi street lined with residents waving flags.

The documentary cited Kim as saying North Korea and the U.S. must put an end to their decades-long animosity and confrontation.

But it didn't mention the lack of an agreement following the Kim-Trump summit.

The footage was released amid reports that North Korea is restoring some facilities at its long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.