North Korea’s Kim arrives in Russia for possible arms talks with Putin

The Kremlin said Monday that Kim was visiting at Putin’s invitation and that there would be negotiations between delegations from the two countries. It said that Kim’s visit would happen in “the coming days” and that it could include a one-on-one meeting with Putin “if necessary.”

North Korean state media reported Tuesday that Kim left for Russia from Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, by train Sunday afternoon. He was accompanied by unspecified officials from the military, the government and his ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, state news agency KCNA said.

Kim received “a warm send-off” from senior officials in Pyongyang, according to the agency, which did not say whether he had arrived in Russia. State media photos showed Kim walking past honor guards and waving from his green-and-yellow train.

KCNA had said earlier that Kim and Putin were set to meet, without providing details.

One place they could meet is the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, nearly 430 miles northeast of Pyongyang, where Putin arrived Monday for Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum. The two leaders met in Vladivostok during Kim’s last visit to Russia in 2019.

The U.S. Defense Department said Monday that “some type of meeting” was expected between Putin and Kim, whose trip to Russia is his first outside North Korea after three years of pandemic isolation.